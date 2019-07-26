Teenage starlet targeted by Bayern set to leave Arsenal and complete permanent Bundesliga transfer

Arsenal midfielder Xavier Amaechi is on the verge of leaving the club to join an unnamed German side before the August 8 transfer deadline.

The 18-year-old graduated to Arsenal’s U-23 squad last season, after two impressive years with the club’s U-18 side, emerging as one of the brightest young prospects at Emirates Stadium.

Amaechi contributed four goals and five assists in 14 appearances in Premier League 2 Division One last season, but he has not yet earned his senior debut for the Gunners.

According to Sky Sports via The Sun, the teenage starlet is now set to leave Arsenal and complete a permanent transfer to Germany, with just one year remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates.

Amaechi has yet to agree on an extension with the Gunners despite opening talks with the club last month and he is now preparing to move onto pastures new.

The Sun reports that Bayern Munich have previously identified the young playmaker as a target, but it is not yet known for sure which club in Germany he will be joining.

Arsenal forward Riess Nelson spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, while Emile Smith-Rowe took in a six-month spell at RB Leipzig.

Smith-Rowe has been touted for another loan move, this time to Wolfsburg, but Amaechi is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of his teammates with a temporary switch.

The English ace was left out of Arsenal’s U-23 clash against Barnet on Tuesday amid ongoing transfer speculation and he is reportedly aiming to leave the club over the next couple of weeks -as per The Sun.

Amaechi has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level and the Gunners may regret allowing him to leave if he hits the ground running in Germany, but his departure has not yet been finalised.