Triple swoop: Arsenal still eyeing three more signings after announcing double arrival

Arsenal are reportedly still looking at three more signings this summer, with Kieran Tierney, Wilfried Zaha and one more addition being touted.

The Gunners have been patient thus far but burst into action on Thursday after announcing the arrivals of William Saliba and Dani Ceballos, as noted by BBC Sport.

However, Saliba returns to Saint Etienne on loan this season, while Ceballos is a loan signing from Real Madrid and will be expected to return to the Spanish capital next summer.

Nevertheless, he can be a key addition to Unai Emery’s squad in the short term, and it’s reported by The Independent that Arsenal are hopeful that they can land Tierney and Zaha, as well as one other signing before the deadline on August 8.

It’s noted that the Tierney deal with Celtic is most likely to come off, but time will tell if they can prise Zaha away from Crystal Palace as the Telegraph have also reported that both Everton and Chelsea are keen on the winger too.

It’s unclear what area of the squad the third potential addition would address, but given their leaky backline last season which conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, a new defender may well be high on Emery’s shortlist, especially with Saliba not returning until next season.

Further, after the controversy surrounding Laurent Koscielny’s refusal to travel on their pre-season tour, as confirmed by the club at the time, it remains to be seen if the stalwart will be left out which in turn will amplify the need for another centre-half this summer.

Time will tell if Emery gets what he believes he needs before the new campaign begins, as after failing to break back into the top four and suffering defeat in the Europa League final, the Spanish tactician knows that they have to strengthen to ensure that they’re not left disappointed again.