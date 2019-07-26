Video: Liverpool loanee Ojo produces stunning finish to help Rangers secure Europa League victory

Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo scored a brilliant goal for Rangers in the Europa League against Progres Niederkorn on Thursday night.

Steven Gerrard’s side won 2-0 in the first leg of a second-round qualifying tie against the Luxembourg based club, thanks to Ojo’s second-half strike and a first-half effort from Joe Aribo.

22-year-old Ojo is spending the season on loan at Rangers from Liverpool and seems to have already settled into new surroundings ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The English attacker picked up a short corner on the edge of the box and set himself to shoot, before producing a stunning finish which flew into the bottom right-hand corner and wrapped up a comfortable victory for the Scottish side.

Check out Ojo’s superb goal below, via Twitter.