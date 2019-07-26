World Cup winner set for summer transfer emerges as a primary target for Arsenal

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, who has been tipped to leave the Allianz Stadium before the start of the new season.

The German ace moved to Turin from Real Madrid in 2015 and has since racked up 129 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions, scoring 21 goals.

The 32-year-old has picked up eight trophies with Juve, including four Serie A titles, but he was restricted to just 10 league appearances last term after falling down the squad pecking order.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Khedira is set for a summer transfer with the Italian champions looking to offload a certain number of players after bringing in a whole host of new signings.

The report states that the World Cup winner has emerged as a primary target for Arsenal, but Fiorentina and Valencia are also vying for his services.

Khedira is contracted to remain with Juve until 2021, but according to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at around £6.3 million, which means a good offer could be enough to secure his signature.

Arsenal have limited funds to spend after failing to qualify for the Champions League last term, but this particular deal wouldn’t stretch the club’s purse strings and could end up paying huge dividends.

Unai Emery has brought in Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and he could help fill the gap left by Aaron Ramsey’s departure to Juve earlier this summer, but the Gunners still lack an enforcer across the middle of the park.

Khedira is capable of playing in a holding role or as a box to box midfielder, with superb technical ability and a penchant for breaking up play before kickstarting attacks.

The Germany international would be a fantastic addition to Arsenal’s ranks, but it remains to be seen whether or not the club launches a formal bid before the August 8 deadline.