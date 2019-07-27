AC Milan transfer news: €44m double swoop imminent but star leaves tour as exit nears

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of tying up two deals with Rafael Leao and Leo Duarte said to be closing in on moves to San Siro this summer.

Coach Marco Giampaolo will be eager to continue to stamp his mark on the squad in the coming weeks before the September 2 transfer deadline.

With the expectation that he will implement his preferred 4-3-1-2 system coupled with a new style of play, there will perhaps be a number of changes across the squad to ensure that he has the players capable of carrying out his ideas.

As reported by MilanNews, via RMC Sport, that could see Rafael Leao arrive from Lille in a €35m deal, as he is said to be set to undergo his medical this weekend.

The 20-year-old bagged eight goals and two assists in 26 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season, but he’s perhaps shown enough to convince the Milan hierarchy that he would be the perfect addition up front to offer quality and depth.

Meanwhile, there is also a potential signing in defence incoming, as La Gazzetta dello Sport note that Leo Duarte is closing in on an €11m switch from Flamengo to address the lack of depth in that department.

After Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata left this summer following the expiration of their contracts, Milan have been left short as Mattia Caldara is still recovering from an injury problem suffered last season.

In turn, that leaves Giampaolo with just Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio as his senior options, although youngster Matteo Gabbia impressed in the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich earlier this week and may have staked his claim to be involved this year.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it sounds as though Duarte could be set for a move to Italy, but time will tell if he can emerge as the top solution.

There will perhaps be big disappointment for Milan fans too though, as Gazzetta dello Sport also report that Patrick Cutrone left the squad’s training camp in Boston on Friday night and has travelled back to Europe ahead of a switch to Wolves.

Having come through the youth system and emerged as a real fans’ favourite, the 21-year-old is now seemingly set for the exit door as it would appear as though Giampaolo hasn’t been left convinced that he fits into his plans.

Having shown a real instinct for scoring goals coupled with his passion and commitment on the pitch, it could prove to be a big loss for the Italian giants and a gamble to let him leave.