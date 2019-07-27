Agreement close: Man Utd could pay up to €100m in total to land key signing

Man Utd are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, in a deal that will potentially cost them €100m in total.

The Red Devils saw Ander Herrera leave Old Trafford earlier this summer after his contract expired, while speculation remains rife over Paul Pogba’s future with the Red Devils and a move to Real Madrid, as noted by ESPN.

With that in mind, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to bolster his midfield ahead of the transfer deadline, regardless of whether or not Pogba leaves, as it could be argued that he doesn’t have the quality and depth needed to compete on multiple fronts as it stands.

The likes of Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira could play bigger roles this season, but ultimately it looks as though the Premier League giants could try to land a major signing, with a view of Pogba eventually moving on to Real Madrid.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, Mateja Kezman, was in England for talks with Man Utd over his client on Friday, with the suggestion that it could cost United up to €100m in total to sign the Serbian international when including bonuses and commissions.

Calciomercato have now doubled down on that suggestion citing the original source, but have added further detail to the touted negotiations and what it might take to get an agreement between the two clubs over the line.

It’s suggested that Man Utd will pay €75m up front, with an additional €15m in bonuses. A further €10m could go to Kezman in commissions.

However, it’s added that Lazio are eager for the bonus scheme to ensure that it’s highly likely that they will receive at least €80m for Milinkovic-Savic, and so it appears there is a minor gap in the structure of the deal which is now standing in the way of the two parties reaching an agreement.

The pieces still need to fall into place in terms of Pogba leaving to make space in the squad and to raise the funds for Milinkovic-Savic, but with Calciomercato reporting that he’s ‘preparing to become a Man Utd player’, it seems as though the Red Devils have their replacement almost in place.