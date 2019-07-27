Arsenal ‘increasingly confident’ in wrapping up summer transfer swoop for £30M-rated ace

Arsenal are said to be ‘increasingly confident’ in their attempts to agree a deal for Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney this summer.

This is according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre, who note that the Gunners are yet to make another official offer for the Scottish international, however once they do, it’s suggested that all parties will be happy to go through with the move.

According the Metro, Celtic are after around £30M if they are to let Tierney leave the club this summer, with it also being stated that Emery’s side having already seen two bids for the left-back turned down.

Tierney has bags of ability and potential in his locker, and if the Gunners were to get a deal over the line for him before next month’s transfer deadline, it’ll be a great piece of business from the north London side.

The Scot, who’s turned 22 just last month, has the potential to become one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in the near future, and if Emery’s side were to bring him, they would be tying down their left-back spot for the next few years at the very least.

In 170 games for the Hoops, Tierney has managed to bag a combined 45 goals and assists, a ratio that means he directly contributes to a goal every four games or so, a brilliant return for a defender.

If Arsenal do manage to get a deal for Tierney over the line in the near future, it’ll be a huge coup for the club, who’ll be bolstering their defensive options significantly with the player’s arrival.