Bid prepared: Man Utd must DOUBLE touted offer for €20m-rated starlet recommended by former star

Man Utd have reportedly been told that they’ll have to more than double their expected €8m offer for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins.

After suffering with a leaky defence last season, that is perhaps going to be the priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United hierarchy ahead of the transfer window deadline.

Amid ongoing speculation linking them with a move for Leicester City star Harry Maguire, it appears as though a cheaper alternative has emerged, with the Express noting that the England international is valued at £90m by the Foxes.

However, it will still be expensive if the Red Devils wish to follow up their interest in Collins, as the Irish Independent have reported that the 18-year-old will command a fee of €20m this summer, over double what the touted offer from Man Utd was expected to be.

In turn, it’s fair to say that there will need to be a major compromise from the two clubs involved to reach an agreement on a transfer fee, and so time will tell if further talks can result in a breakthrough or if that reported gap is simply too big to bridge.

It’s added in the report that Collins was a recommended signing for United by former star Darren Fletcher, but time will tell if it results in a signing as given his inexperience and without having shown an ability to deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis, it would be a huge gamble.

Nevertheless, he would fit the bill in terms of what Solskjaer has been looking for this summer as seen in the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka thus far, and that is talented young players to build a new cycle with.