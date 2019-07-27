One of Arsenal’s most exciting young prospects has sealed a move away from the north London club, the promising ace rejected a new contract with the Gunners.

Highly-rated Arsenal youngster Xavier Amaechi has sealed a move to Bundesliga.2 side Hamburg, the England youth international is described as “classy on the ball” and a “thrilling dribbler” by Arsenal’s official website.

In 14 Premier League 2 appearances last season the talented winger managed to score four goals and provide five assists to his teammates.

This is according to BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein:

Highly-rated Arsenal & England youth winger Xavier Amaechi has joined Hamburg. 18yo rejected new contract + numerous suitors to sign 4yr deal today. Fee over €2.5m + performance-related add-ons. No buy-back but #AFC have sell-on clause. Will wear 17 & be a 1st team regular #HSV — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 27, 2019

BBC Sport also understand that the 18-year-old was approached by some of the world’s biggest clubs, the report claims that Barcelona, Bayern Munich are Inter Milan were all keen on signing the ace.

BBC Sport state that the England Under-16s and Under-17s star passed a medical with Hamburg on Saturday before putting pen to payer on a four-year deal. Ornstein mentions above that the winger will have the chance to impress next season as he’s expected to be a first-team regular.

Amaechi made his first-team debut for Arsenal in a friendly during the club’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Amaechi is capable of playing on either wing and the ace will be looking to fast-track his way through England’s youth ranks with some impressive performances for the German side.

Amaechi only has to look towards former teammate Reiss Nelson to see the wonders that a move abroad can do for his career. During Nelson’s loan spell with Hoffenheim the tricky winger was brought into England’s Under-21s side.