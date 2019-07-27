Blow for Man Utd: Injured ace to miss start of new season with six-week layoff touted

Man Utd have reportedly suffered a setback as it’s suggested that Eric Bailly could be ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the blow during the win over Tottenham on Thursday in Shanghai, and he was seen wearing a leg brace on his return to Manchester yesterday.

In turn, that raised immediate fears that it could be a serious issue, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer noting straight after the game that it didn’t look good, as per the club’s site.

Unfortunately for United and Bailly, it appears as though those fears were warranted as ESPN report that the defensive ace could now be facing a six-week spell on the sidelines due to the problem needing surgery, which in turn will definitely see him miss the start of the new campaign.

That will be a major blow for the Ivorian international, as he will have been desperate to stake his claim for a starting spot in Solskjaer’s XI this season, and instead he’ll now miss a key period of the year and potentially fall down the pecking order while others try to impress.

Given the defence was such an issue for Man Utd last season though as they conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, time will tell if the Norwegian tactician is able to bring in reinforcements to help shore up his backline, especially with Bailly now facing a lengthy spell out of action.

As noted by the Express, United have been heavily linked with Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer, and so perhaps with one less option at his disposal, Solskjaer will hope to push through a move for the England international before the August 8 deadline.

Otherwise, it could be a case of relying on the same faces as last year to give them a solid foundation, and based on last season’s performances and results, that could be a major risk.