Chelsea’s chances of offloading one of their out of favour stars this summer have been boosted, it’s claimed that this Premier League side are interested in the ace.

According to French publication RMC Sport, Everton are actively searching for a replacement for tireless midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

RMC understand that the Senegalese star is on the brink of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, the report claims that a fee has been agreed for the star and a medical is the only thing left to complete before the move is official.

RMC report that Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is one of the stars that is on Everton’s shortlist to replace Gueye, the Blues star is joined by Lyon ace Lucas Tousart, Nice’s Adrien Tameze and Mainz sensation Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Gbamin is suggested to be Marco Silva’s prime choice to step into the shoes of Gueye, however Mainz are demanding a staggering €40m for the Ivorian, the Toffees could eye a move for a cheaper, more proven alternative.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan with Italian giants AC Milan after his difficult debut season with the Blues. The 24-year-old looked as though he was getting back to his former self with some steady performances, the star’s hopes of finding his feet again were shattered when Milan rejected the chance to sign the Frenchman permanently.

The Telegraph (subscription required), understand that Chelsea are now willing to listen to offers for Bakayoko, it’s claimed that the midfielder has failed to win over new Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Bakayoko’s future will be resolved soon given that the Premier League transfer window will slam shut in less than two weeks, will Everton lift a weight off Chelsea’s shoulder and make a move for the star?