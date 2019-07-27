Manchester United are on the verge of completing a swoop for one of their prime targets, the star has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils all summer.

Premier League giants Manchester United have finalised a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes, reports claim that the creative midfielder will sign a five-year deal worth €5.5m (£4.95m+) a year.

Fernandes will earn just over £95,000-a-week once he completes his move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed details of Fernandes’ proposed United contract:

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, the Sporting Lisbon star is ready to fly to England for a medical ahead of his move to the Red Devils.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that the deal to take the ace to Old Trafford is worth €70m (£62m).

Portuguese outlet A Bola also understand that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of Fernandes’ talents.

A Bola claim that the Norwegian sees the Portugal international as a integral part of the Red Devils’ plans to return to the top in the near future.

United seem to have finally got their man, Fernandes has all the talents to solve the Red Devils’ midfield problems heading into next season.

Solskjaer’s current crop of midfielders were largely underwhelming last season, superstar Paul Pogba still hasn’t managed to find some consistency with his performances for the Manchester outfit.

Former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic looks out of his depth as he struggles to content with the athletic, tireless midfielder of modern day football.

Last summer’s marquee signing – Fred, looks like the newest addition to a long list of expensive flops for the Red Devils in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

As well as the below-par performances, United have lost Ander Herrera from their midfield contingent, the Spaniard joined PSG on a free transfer.

Fernandes looks as though he has the tools to provide the link between midfield and attack for Solskjaer’s side, the creative midfielder’s signing will be expected to get the best out of United’s attack.

The Portuguese star scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists to his teammates in 53 appearances across all competitions last season.

With a contribution just shy of a goal involvement every game, fans will expect Fernandes to have a natural eye for goal and the cutting edge to craft endless chances for the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.