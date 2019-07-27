One of Europe’s biggest clubs have opened talks over the signing of this exciting Premier League star, the attacker would be a massive loss for his side.

According to Mirror Sport, German giants Bayern Munich have opened talks with Premier League champions Manchester City over the signing of Leroy Sane. The report stresses that the Bavarians are finally making the moves necessary to land their prime transfer target.

The Mirror understand that the Germany international is valued at around £90m.

There have been question marks over Sane’s future in recent months, the 23-year-old was sensational for City last season, however the lightning fast winger was given a less important role for the Citizens.

The Schalke academy product has to contend with superstars Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez for a place in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup.

In 31 Premier League appearances last season, Sane contributed 20 goals for City as they lifted the title for the second season in a row, the winger scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists to his teammate.

Bayern are on the hunt for quality wide players following the departures of legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Sane would be the perfect addition to Niko Kovac’s squad, the star has the potential to become one of the best players in the world in his position and a return to his homeland could see him take his game to the next level.

Bayern boss Kovac has been very public about his admiration for the Manchester City star:

? Niko Kovac on Leroy Sane: "We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that." ? Will Sane end up leaving Man City for the German champions? pic.twitter.com/1xq48qHf0r — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) July 24, 2019

Sane has made 89 appearances in the Premier League since arriving from Schalke, the wing wizard has had a hand in 53 goals since coming to England.

Sane’s departure would be a massive loss for City, there’s no doubting that the star is one of the most talented players for his age and City should be doing everything they can to keep the star at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future.