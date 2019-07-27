Menu

Great news for Arsenal fans as reliable journalist confirms club won’t sell key Gunners duo in order to fund Pepe transfer

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans have been handed a major boost, after reliable journalist David Ornstein confirmed that the club will not be selling either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette in order to fund a move for Nicolas Pepe.

A recent report from L’Equipe, which has been re-reported and translated by the Metro, states that the Gunners have agreed a £72M (€80M) deal with Lille regarding Pepe, with three other clubs also agreeing deals with the French side for the Ivorian.

This news comes amid journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Gunners are leading the race to sign Pepe, news that will surely have delighted all of the club’s fanbase.

However, given that the north London side look set to fork out a huge sum for Pepe, we’re sure some supporters would’ve been wondering how the club are going to be able to afford his signing given the business they’ve already done this summer.

TalkSport note that Arsenal have already spent £27M on William Saliba, whilst having also forked out £6m to bring in Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli as per Goal.

Should Arsenal sign Pepe for £72M as well, it’ll take their summer spending to over £100M, figures that will surely lead to some fans questioning as to how the club are able to afford it all.

william-saliba-arsenal

Arsenal have already spent £27M on youngster Saliba this summer

Frenchman Lacazette has been linked with a £70M move to Barcelona earlier this summer as per the Express, whilst Aubameyang has been linked with a move to rivals Manchester United according to TuttoSport.

However, following some select words from Ornstein, it seems like neither will be sold by the north London club this summer.

As heard in the interview below, Ornstein stated that “Aubameyang and Lacazette will not be leaving Arsenal this summer to help finance this deal”, with the deal in question obviously being the one they’re reportedly agreed for Pepe.

This will come as a great news for the club’s supporters, as it looks like two fan-favourites in Lacazette and Aubameyang are going nowhere this summer.

Given all this, it seems like Unai Emery’s side are going to have one of the best attacks in Europe next year should everything go to plan!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Nicolas Pepe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang