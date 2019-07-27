A report has revealed that Jurgen Klopp was interested in a move for this legendary star, the potential swoop was dependent on Reds stars leaving this summer.

According to French publication L’Equipe (subscription required), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp considered a sensational move for French legend Franck Ribery this summer.

L’Equipe report that Klopp is a massive admirer of Ribery’s talents and that the German was eyeing a move for the 36-year-old if the Merseyside outfit lost one of their attacking stars this summer.

Ribery left German giants Bayern Munich this summer following the expiry of his contract, during his time in Germany, Ribery established himself as one of the best wingers ever to grace the Bundesliga.

With the futures of Liverpool’s most dangerous attackers secure, there’s unfortunately no place for Ribery in Klopp’s squad.

It would have been amazing to see the Frenchman in action in the Premier League.

During his illustrious career, Ribery has won the Bundesliga a staggering nine times, the Frenchman won the Champions League with the Bavarians in 2013 and was a runner up in the 2006 World Cup with France.

Ribery has also picked up some serious individual accolades during his career, the tricky winger finished third in the race for the 2013 Ballon d’Or, the star has also been named as France’s Player of the Year on three occasions.