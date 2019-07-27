Leicester City fans will love what star said on ongoing Harry Maguire exit talk

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has revealed everything is fine within the squad despite ongoing speculation of a Harry Maguire exit this summer.

The towering centre-half has been at the centre of never-ending talk of a potential move to Man Utd, although while their latest offer was said to be around £70m, it has been claimed that the Foxes want closer to £90m for their influential star, as noted by the Express.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Leicester City beat MULTIPLE Championship sides in race to bag FREE defensive transfer

In turn, with the transfer deadline fast approaching on August 8, it remains to be seen if there is a breakthrough or not, but it will surely have to come sooner rather than later as Leicester will need to bring in a replacement if Maguire does eventually move on.

However, the situation isn’t affecting the squad according to Gray, as he has insisted that Maguire’s attitude has been spot on despite the rumours over his future and the squad are focused on the task in hand as the new campaign edges ever closer.

“He’s played tonight, got himself a goal and he’s fine, the team is fine,” he told reporters earlier in the week.

“I don’t think he’s disgruntled or anything, so there’s nothing to worry about. Harry’s just getting on with it.”

The situation surrounding Maguire could easily impact his focus and form in pre-season, and that in turn could frustrate his teammates with the matter having the potential to spiral in a negative way.

However, from the England international’s attitude according to Gray’s comments to the squad getting on with it too, it sounds as though Brendan Rodgers doesn’t have anything to worry about unless Leicester’s demands are eventually met and they opt to sell their prized asset.