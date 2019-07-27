Lionel Messi eager to Barcelona seal €35M transfer of Argentina teammate ahead of La Liga star

Lionel Messi is eager to see Barcelona sign Nicolas Tagliafico ahead of Junior Firpo this summer, as Barca seemingly look to bolster their options at left-back.

The Blaugrana could do with adding to their options in that position this summer, as they only really have Jordi Alba to pick from there following Thomas Vermaelen’s departure to Vissel Kobe.

However, it seems like the club are aware of this, and are doing all they can to ensure Alba has some back-up for the season ahead.

According to Don Balon, Barca’s negotiations with Betis for Firpo haven’t gone entirely to plan, with Messi warning the club that it’s better to spend €35M on Tagliafico than splash out €30M on the Spaniard.

The report also notes that Barca ruled out signing Tagliafico earlier this year due to his price tag, however it seems Messi is still keen to see him join.

Tagliafico was impressive for Ajax last year, as he bagged six goals and six assists from left back to help the club win a domestic double and reach the semi finals of the Champions League.

The form he showed with Ajax was enough to earn Tagliafico a call-up to Argentina’s national team for this summer’s Copa America.

However, despite Messi and Tagliafico’s attempts, the Albiceleste failed to end their trophy drought, as they were knocked out by Brazil in the semi finals.

This report makes it obvious that Messi would rather see Barca sign Tagliafico over Firpo, however we’re sure most Blaugrana fans would prefer to see their club bring in any left back at all in order to make sure they’re not left short-handed in that position this year.