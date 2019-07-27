Liverpool eye move for promising Championship attacker

Liverpool are interested in adding this promising young attacker to their talented ranks, the ace features for England’s youth sides and is a major talent for his club.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are amongst the clubs that are interested in signing talented West Bromwich Albion youngster Rayhaan Tulloch. The report claims that Brighton and Swansea are also keen on the ace.

18-year-old Tulloch made his first-team debut for the Baggies in March, the attacker made two senior appearances for his club in the FA Cup against Brighton. It’s no wonder the Seagulls are interested in the ace given his impressive performance against them.

The Mail understand that Tulloch isn’t too fazed by the interest in his services, the England youth international is hoping to earn a chance to shine with his boyhood club, Tulloch has been with the Midlands outfit since the age of nine.

West Brom seem to be the club behind the production of some of England’s brightest talents, striker Louie Barry has joined Barcelona this summer and attacker Morgan Rogers is set to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tulloch has made 18 appearances for England’s Under-16s and Under-17s sides, the promising attacker is currently a part of the Young Lions’ Under-18s squad.

Liverpool’s stacked academy seems full of exciting talents and Tulloch would fit right in with the Champions League winners, Jurgen Klopp could be looking to the academy for his next attacking star given the Reds’ lack of forward options heading into next season.

Recently appointed Albion boss, Slaven Bilic, will be hoping that the Baggies can fend off interest for the ace. With West Brom’s forward ranks looking thin following the departures of stars Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle this summer, Tulloch could break through into the first-team.