“Looking for a job” – free agent makes transfer plea on Instagram amid Arsenal transfer links

Free agent Dani Alves has made a transfer plea on his personal Instagram account, as the Brazilian looks to find a club after being released from PSG last month.

36-year-old Alves, who starred for Brazil at this summer’s Copa America, was released by the French giants after his deal with them expired at the end of last month, with the player failing to find a new club since.

And now, it seems like the right-back has taken desperate measures in his attempt to find a new side.

As seen on the player’s personal Insta account, Alves posted a photo of himself with a caption, which in English, translates to “Looking for a job, where do I put my resume? Someone let me know if you have time to read!!”

This plea comes amid reports that state the free agent has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, as well as other Premier League clubs, as per the Sun.

The Gunners could definitely do with signing Alves this summer, even if he’ll only be serving as a back-up to Hector Bellerin at right-back.

Alves showed this summer at the Copa America that he’s still got bags of ability in his locker, as he picked up competition’s ‘player of the tournament’ award following Brazil’s successful campaign.

Alves would be a very useful player for Arsenal to have in his squad, however given that the Sun’s report states that the player would want around £200,000-a-week if he were to sign for the Gunners, it may be a good idea to look elsewhere, and only go for Alves as a last resort.