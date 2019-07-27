Man City set to make £42M LOSS on star with Guardiola’s side ready to let ace leave for FREE this summer

Man City are set to make a £42M loss on French defender Eliaquim Mangala, with Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly ready to let the player leave for free this summer.

As reported earlier this month by the Daily Mail, City are ready to let Mangala leave them for nothing this summer, news which comes just months after the player agreed a new deal with the reigning Premier League champions.

The report also notes that Mangala joined the club from Porto back in 2014 for a whopping £42M, thus if he were to leave for free this summer, the club would be making a huge loss on him.

Mangala has been largely out of favour at the Etihad in recent seasons, with the Frenchman even spending time out on loan at a few different sides during that time frame.

Mangala has spent time with both Valencia and Everton in the last couple seasons, however these moves were only on a temporary basis, with the French international now set to get a permanent move away from the club this summer.

Since his arrival at the Eithad, Mangala has made just 79 appearances for the club’s first team, a very low amount when you consider just how much they paid for him back in the summer of 2014.

Should Mangala end up leaving City on a free in the coming weeks, it’ll be interesting to see who the player decides to move to, and whether he can reignite his career with his new side.