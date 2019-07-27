Man United ace Romelu Lukaku posts cryptic tweet amid Inter Milan and Juventus transfer rumours

Man United and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has posted a rather cryptic tweet on his personal Twitter account this afternoon, amid reports linking him with moves to Inter Milan and Juventus.

A lot has been made of Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford this summer, with numerous reports linking him with a move away from the Red Devils.

According to a recent piece from Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are interested in signing the forward this summer, whilst Fabrizio Romano has stated on Twitter that Inter are preparing a big offer for the Belgian international.

#Inter are preparing new bid for Romelu Lukaku after Man Utd refused the first one: €70M + €5M add ons, talks ongoing with Manchester United ? #MUFC #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2019

And amid all of this, Lukaku has come out on Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet, one that that’ll surely get most United fans talking.

As seen below, Lukaku posted a picture of him and his agent onto Twitter with the caption “soon to be continued”, with the tweet receiving a lot of traction in the short time it’s been up.

Soon to be continued ? pic.twitter.com/SGzPkUUbxL — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 27, 2019

Now, whether this tweet is hinting at his potential departure or not, it does seem strange for a player to be with agent despite the club having just returned from their pre-season tour.

As per the Sun, Lukaku flew to Belgium straight after United’s squad got back to the UK from pre-season earlier this week, rather than spend time with his squad mates.

Will we see the Man United forward end up leaving the club this summer and secure a move to Italy like certain reports are suggesting? Looks like only time will tell…