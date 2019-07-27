These European giants are prepared to offer this superstar in a deal for out of favour Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku, what a move this could be…

According to Sky Italia via Sky Sports News, Juventus are preparing a sensational part-exchange offer for Romelu Lukaku, it’s understood that the Italian giants are willing to include superstar Paulo Dybala in a deal for the Belgian star.

Sky Italia’s report understands that talks between United and Juventus have intensified recently, the Manchester outfit have stressed that they’d like Dybala to be included in any swoop for the the former Chelsea star.

It looks as though there is now a battle to sign the out of favour star, Fabrizio Ramano reported earlier that Inter Milan were preparing a new and improved bid of €75m for Lukaku.

United fans couldn’t believe news of the offer and called for the club to ‘take it’, take a look at how the Red Devils faithful reacted to rumours of a new bid here.

Dybala struggled for the Serie A champions last season following the arrival of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, the ‘Old Lady’ are open to the Argentine leaving, but it’s unclear whether or not Dybala would accept a move to United as of yet.

Dybala scored just five goals for Juventus in Serie A last season, this is the attacker’s star’s lowest tally since the 2012/13 season – the year he broke through into Palermo’s first-team.

With Ronaldo’s arrival, Dybala wasn’t the focal point of Juventus’ attack and the 25-year-old was used out of position – limiting his effectiveness.

On the Lukaku front, the 26-year-old has fallen out of favour with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his unflattering performances for the Red Devils, the Norwegian made Marcus Rashford’s the focal point of United’s attack.

Lukaku won’t be happy playing second fiddle to Rashford for another season and the target-man needs a move from Manchester to get his career back on track, the powerful forward was a nightmare for West Brom and Everton in the Premier League but has failed to live up to expectations for United.

The proposed swap deal would solve problems for both sides as both players will be given the chance to fit into team’s where they could better display their natural talents.