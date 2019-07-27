No fee agreed: Manchester United still some way off sealing summer transfer of £80M star

Man United are seemingly still some way off sealing a move for England and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer following recent confirmation from Brendan Rodgers.

United have been chasing Maguire’s signature for most of this summer, with the Metro noting that the club are confident in their attempts to sign the defender, who Leicester want £80M for.

However despite this confidence, it looks as if the Red Devils still have a fair bit of work to do if they are to sign the Foxes centre-back in the coming weeks.

According to journalist Kevin Palmer, Rodgers confirmed after his side’s friendly against Stoke that United and Leicester are yet to agree a fee regarding Maguire, whilst nothing has changed since the club’s offer earlier this month.

Given this, it seems like United are going to have to get a move on if they are to bring Maguire to Old Trafford ahead of next month’s deadline, something they need to do if they are to make Solskjaer’s first year in charge a success.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirms no fee has been agreed with Manchester United for Harry Maguire, despite reports making that claim last week. Says nothing has changed since United's last offer earlier this month #MUFC pic.twitter.com/v1ESXH50ZO — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) July 27, 2019

Maguire is a very solid defender, something United could definitely do with considering how poor they were defensively last year.

Last season, West Ham were the only top half side to concede more Premier League goals than the Red Devils, a factor that shows the club seriously need to bolster their defensive options this summer if they’re to change their fortunes for the season ahead.

However, it seems like their attempts to do this by signing Maguire aren’t exactly up to scratch.