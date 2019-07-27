Offer soon: Man United expected to make £30M+ bid for transfer target ahead of next month’s deadline

Man United are expected to make an offer of more than £30M for Sean Longstaff this summer, just after Newcastle owner Mike Ashley basically said the player wasn’t for sale.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ashley confirmed that the youngster will not be sold in the coming weeks, stating that “the message we want to put out is that he is not for sale”, words that would’ve come as a blow for United.

However, it seems like these words from Ashley haven’t put the Red Devils off in regards to their pursuit of the player, as Chronicle Live are noting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will still be going in for Longstaff, with the club expected to make an offer of more than £30M for him.

If United are serious about signing Longstaff this summer, then they better get a move on, as the transfer deadline for English clubs is August 8th, which means the club have just 12 days in order to complete a move for the 21-year-old.

Paying more than £30M for Longstaff seems a bit excessive, especially when you consider the midfield star is vastly inexperienced at Premier League level.

The youngster only made a handful of league appearances for the Magpies last year, as he helped them avoid relegation to the Championship.

United are in need of more options at centre-back, thus we’re sure some of the club’s fans will be desperate to see the money spent on improving that area instead of being spent on Longstaff.