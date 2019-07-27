‘Please join them, you’ll be forgiven’ – Some Man United fans beg Lukaku to join Euro giants in order to help club seal replacement

Rumours regarding Lukaku’s future with Man United have been rife this summer, and amid this, the player has posted a rather cryptic tweet on Twitter.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that both Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in signing the Belgian international this summer, and following this, the Belgian has only added more fuel to the fire with his recent tweet.

As seen below, Lukaku tweeted out a photo of him and his agent, with the caption “soon to be continued”, words that have got a lot of fans talking in regards to the striker’s future at Old Trafford.

Soon to be continued ? pic.twitter.com/SGzPkUUbxL — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 27, 2019

And if Lukaku does end up leaving the club this summer, it seems like a lot of Man United fans have already decided where they’d like to see him end up.

Di Marzio’s report states that Juve could very well include forward Paulo Dybala in an offer for Lukaku, a player who’d be a fine replacement for the former Chelsea man at Old Trafford.

Given this, United fans have been replying to Lukaku’s tweet, urging him to join Juventus just so the Red Devils can get their hands on Dybala.

And to be honest, given how good the Argentinian is, we can hardly blame them!

Go to juve so at least u wud have done something good for our club — ab (@AbsurdPogba) July 27, 2019

Go to Juventus so we get dybala — RayRehman96 (@RayRehman96) July 27, 2019

I beg you go to juve so we can get dybala x pogba back — ??????E?Y (@McSaucerySZN) July 27, 2019

Don’t give a toss if you want to link up with Conte pal, you’re going Juve and we’re getting Dybala. Or else.? pic.twitter.com/QSmSqeDoSj — Swanny??? (@ftbIswanny) July 27, 2019

Thanks for everything chief. Just join juve so we can get dybala x — Ol? (@MufcOli_) July 27, 2019

Please join Juve and get us Dybala, you'll be forgiven! — Muhammad Anis Daud ?? #GlazersOut (@fulisiakantora) July 27, 2019

i beg you choose juve so we get Pogba x Dybala ReUnited — Matt (@UtdMxtt) July 27, 2019