Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on a quality signing to this Premier League side, this top half club have made a offer for the ace.

According to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti (translation required), Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an offer of €25m plus €5m in bonuses to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb for the services of Spanish ace Dani Olmo.

Wolves’ offer also includes a 20% percent sell-on clause.

Olmo would be a quality signing for Wolves, the 21-year-old was named Man of the Match for the European Under-21 Championships final between Spain and Germany, the attacking midfielder scored the winning goal for his country.

The star’s fine displays for Spain’s Under-21s this summer caught the eye of several Premier League giants. According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the €40m (£35m) rated star is a target for Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham. Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte also revealed that Manchester United were among the clubs that were interested in the versatile attacking midfielder.

A move to the Midlands could be ideal for Olmo, the youngster will have the chance to play regularly for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side which will do wonders for his development.

Olmo has already made the decision to shun a big club once in his career and it’s worked wonders for the star. The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Barcelona’s world famous La Masia academy before a shock move to Croatia.

With all respect to Zagreb – who have a excellent track record of producing high-profile stars, Olmo has shown that he’s levels above the Croatian league.

The ace scored 10 goals and provided seven assists across 35 appearances in Croatia’s top-flight and the Europa League. last season.

Olmo has all the raw talent to take the Premier League by storm.