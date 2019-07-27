Some Manchester United fans have reacted to news that Inter Milan are preparing a new and improved offer for Romelu Lukaku, the star is out of favour.

European giants Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a new and improved offer for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, the star has fallen out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

The Times (subscription required) revealed earlier this month that Lukaku is intent on leaving United for Inter this summer.

Details of Inter’s proposed new bid for Lukaku was revealed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano:

#Inter are preparing new bid for Romelu Lukaku after Man Utd refused the first one: €70M + €5M add ons, talks ongoing with Manchester United ? #MUFC #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2019

Lukaku has looked like a shell of his former self since his move to United, the Belgian star was phenomenal for West Brom and Everton but has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The star’s unflattering performances last season led to him being cast aside by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian made United academy graduate Marcus Rashford the focal point of the Red Devils’ attack.

Check out some reaction to the proposed offer below, is it time for United to sell? Please!!!!!!!! — A$VP PaPeRR (@LatinoTimTebow) July 26, 2019 @ManUtd Accept it now — La Joya (@earneeto) July 26, 2019 Accept it — Daniel (@UtdDxn) July 26, 2019 Take it please, we all just want him gone. — Calum (@UtdDrip) July 26, 2019 Just take it now ffs — Footballsiri _/ (@footballsiri) July 26, 2019 With Lukaku now playing second fiddle to England international Rashford, the star needs to leave Manchester if he is to have any hope of getting his career back on track. The San Siro could be the perfect destination for Lukaku to get back to his best, as per the Guardian, the 26-year-old is one of Antonio Conte’s primary targets this summer and it’s understood that the former Chelsea boss is a huge admirer of the Belgian.