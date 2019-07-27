Menu

‘Take it please’ and ‘accept it’ – These Manchester United fans react to proposed €75m offer for star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some Manchester United fans have reacted to news that Inter Milan are preparing a new and improved offer for Romelu Lukaku, the star is out of favour.

European giants Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a new and improved offer for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, the star has fallen out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

The Times (subscription required) revealed earlier this month that Lukaku is intent on leaving United for Inter this summer.

Details of Inter’s proposed new bid for Lukaku was revealed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Lukaku has looked like a shell of his former self since his move to United, the Belgian star was phenomenal for West Brom and Everton but has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

The star’s unflattering performances last season led to him being cast aside by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian made United academy graduate Marcus Rashford the focal point of the Red Devils’ attack.

Check out some reaction to the proposed offer below, is it time for United to sell?

With Lukaku now playing second fiddle to England international Rashford, the star needs to leave Manchester if he is to have any hope of getting his career back on track.

The San Siro could be the perfect destination for Lukaku to get back to his best, as per the Guardian, the 26-year-old is one of Antonio Conte’s primary targets this summer and it’s understood that the former Chelsea boss is a huge admirer of the Belgian.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Romelu Lukaku