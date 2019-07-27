Barcelona faced Vissel Kobe in a pre-season friendly on Saturday and they turned on the style in the second half with a wonderful goal from Carles Perez.

The Catalan giants came up against some familiar faces with David Villa, Andres Iniesta and Sergi Samper all lining up for the hosts.

After a stalemate in the opening 45 minutes, Barcelona eventually found a breakthrough after the interval as Perez linked up brilliantly with Malcom to carve the Kobe defence open as the youngster produced a nice finish too.

It will be a huge confidence boost for Malcom to be decisive in the goal as the Brazilian struggled to make his mark and prove his worth at the Nou Camp last season.

In turn, he’ll hope to send a clear message to coach Ernesto Valverde in pre-season to show that he’s ready to step up and make the difference when called upon.

Based on the quality of the vision and weight of pass in this move, he hasn’t made a bad start in staking his claim this weekend…