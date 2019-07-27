Diego Costa opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid against cross-town rivals Real less than a minute into today’s International Champions Cup friendly.

Less than 40 seconds into today’s pre-season clash between Atletico and heated rivals Real Madrid, club-record signing Joao Felix showed his talents by playing a lovely pass into the path of Diego Costa.

The target-man showed off some tidy footwork to skip past Sergio Ramos before firing a shot on goal, the striker’s effort was deflected out of Thibaut Courtois’ reach after hitting Ramos.

Check out the former Chelsea star’s opener below:

Diego Simeone will be looking to put a stop to Zinedine Zidane’s revolution next season by getting the best of Los Blancos in La Liga.