Former Chelsea star Diego Costa was on hand to capitalise on a mistake from Sergio Ramos to extend Atletico’s lead against Real Madrid in today’s clash.

Atletico are blowing away heated cross-town rivals Real Madrid in today’s International Champions Cup clash, Diego Simeone’s side are winning 4-0 after just 28 minutes.

Atleti made it 4-0 in the 28th minute after Sergio Ramos gave the ball away cheaply in the final third with a poor attempt to play out from the back, hard-working midfielder Saul Niguez latched onto the Madrid captain’s poor pass and played the ball into the path of Diego Costa.

The Spaniard remained cool, calm and collected as he tucked the ball away past former Chelsea teammate Thibaut Courtois.

Costa opened the scoring for his side less than a minute into the clash, take a look at Costa’s opener here.

Check out Costa’s second of the game below:

Atletico are completely embarrassing Real today, fans will be wondering if Los Blancos have what it takes to make a comeback next season after a performance like this.

More importantly, will Real come to regret their staggering spare-no-costs summer spending spree next season?