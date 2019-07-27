Video: Diego Costa gets sent off in friendly vs Real Madrid, sparks melee after lashing out at Dani Carvajal

Diego Costa was at his brilliant best for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid on Friday, but he still managed to get himself sent off.

The 30-year-old scored four goals in his side’s 7-3 thrashing of their rivals in a pre-season friendly in New Jersey, but he didn’t complete the 90 minutes as he received his marching orders in the second half.

As seen below, he didn’t think too highly of a challenge from Dani Carvajal and proceeded to take him out personally, which in turn led to a heated melee between players from both sides.

Both Costa and Carvajal were sent off as a result of the incident, but it’s unlikely the former will be too concerned given the result and having done the damage prior to his dismissal.

While it was a great run-out for Atleti to show their quality ahead of the new campaign, it certainly raises some serious question marks from Zinedine Zidane’s perspective regardless of whether or not it was merely a pre-season encounter.

A heavy derby loss is never going to go down well with supporters, and it remains to be seen what kind of shape they’re in ahead of the start of the new La Liga season in just a matter of weeks.