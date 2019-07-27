Felipe Luis’ Flamenga unveiling was hilariously interrupted recently, after a porn video was played out loud by a journalist.

Luis joined the Brazilian side on a free transfer recently after his deal with Atletico Madrid expired, with loads flocking to the defender’s unveiling.

??? Mira lo que pasó en la conferencia de prensa de Felipe Luis! pic.twitter.com/PoY7sODLI6 — Un toque más (@1toquemas) July 26, 2019

However, the actual event itself was interrupted by a journalist, who played a porn video out loud from his phone whilst Luis was being asked a question.

Don’t worry lad, it happens to the best of us!