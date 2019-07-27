Menu

Video: Felipe Luis’ Flamengo unveiling interrupted by hilarious PORN VIDEO SOUNDS played via journalist’s phone

Atletico Madrid
Felipe Luis’ Flamenga unveiling was hilariously interrupted recently, after a porn video was played out loud by a journalist.

Luis joined the Brazilian side on a free transfer recently after his deal with Atletico Madrid expired, with loads flocking to the defender’s unveiling.

However, the actual event itself was interrupted by a journalist, who played a porn video out loud from his phone whilst Luis was being asked a question.

Don’t worry lad, it happens to the best of us!

