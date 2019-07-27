Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix has scored his first goal for Atletico at the perfect time, the ace extended his side’s lead against rivals Real Madrid today.

Ex-Benfica superstar Joao Felix found the perfect opportunity to announce himself to Atletico fans, the wonderkid extended Atleti’s lead against cross-town rivals Real Madrid in the 8th minute of today’s International Champions Cup pre-season clash.

Tireless midfielder Saul Niguez won the ball on the edge of the box before charging into the area and picking out Felix with a lovely pass, the youngster poked the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Felix displayed some clever moment for his young age, expectations are high for the marquee signing.

Felix has looked sensational for Atletico so far tonight, the 19-year-old produced a clever assist before Diego Costa’s opener. Take a look here.

Check out the Portuguese sensation’s strike below:

A first goal for Joao Felix for Atletico Madrid and it comes against Real Madrid. Diego Someone looks like his forward line of Felix – Costa – Morata is on fire. pic.twitter.com/I84xNL9Pkq — LaLiga Burro (@LaLigaBurro) July 27, 2019

What a start for Felix and Atletico, Zinedine Zidane’s side are being blown away, questions may be asked of the Frenchman following his massive summer spending spree.