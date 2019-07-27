Video: Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross suffers potential ankle break during pre-season clash vs Leicester City

Ryan Shawcross has seemingly suffered a horrible ankle injury during his side’s clash against Leicester City in pre-season this afternoon.

Shawcross, who has spent a large amount of his career with the Potters, looks to have done some serious damage to his ankle after going in for a challenge with a Leicester player.

Although there’s no confirmation regarding Shawcross’ injury, the player did have to leave the pitch on a stretcher, and it’s looking as if the England international has broken his ankle, or at least done some very serious damage to it at best.

If this is the case, we wish Shawcross a very speedy recovery.