‘Why should I play it down?’ – Klopp challenges Liverpool starlet to secure big role this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised youngster Rhian Brewster and has challenged him to prove his ability to play a key role this season.

The 19-year-old has established quite the reputation since joining the Merseyside giants in 2014, as he has continued to impress at youth level for both club and country.

However, his progress has been stunted by injuries along the way, but after making a positive impression in pre-season this summer, it could be time for his break-out campaign with the senior side.

There’s no doubt that Klopp rates him very highly, but as noted in the German tactician’s comments below, he has challenged Brewster to make the most of the chance that he’ll get this season and prove that he can hold down a bigger role than the Liverpool boss perhaps has in mind initially.

“I love the boy, he is a fantastic player. Why should I play it down?” he is quoted as saying by the Metro.

“Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year- but how important depends on him.”

Klopp has arguably already shown a great deal of faith in him to this point by not bringing in new signings in attack to complement and add quality and depth behind his preferred trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

With Daniel Sturridge leaving after his contract expired at the end of last month, that could be an opportunity for Brewster to move himself up the pecking order and perhaps alongside Divock Origi, the pair will continue to push for first-team opportunities and keep their teammates on their toes.

Further, as seen last season with their ability to compete on multiple fronts, Klopp will need strength in numbers, and Brewster could well be ready to offer a crucial impact in the final third when given a chance to shine.