Arsenal’s decision to do something that they’ve failed to do in recent years, is the major factor behind their breakthrough in negotiations with attacker Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal have reportedly hired super agent Jorge Mendes in a bid to secure the signature of Lille star Nicolas Pepe ahead of their rivals.

This is according to French football journalist Alexis Bernard, Bernard revealed that Arsenal hired Mendes after conflicting reports suggesting the super agent was part of Pepe’s representatives:

Jorge Mendes is working for Arsenal, only — Alexis BERNARD (@AlexisBernard10) July 25, 2019

According to Sky Italia, Arsenal are leading the race to sign the in-demand attacker after agreeing a €80m (£72m) deal with Lille.

Sky Italia reported that the Gunners moved ahead of Italian giants Napoli after they offered a more lucrative amount to Pepe’s agents.

According to Mirror Football via French publication L’Equipe, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Napoli also agreed €80m (£72m) deals with Lille for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal’s recent appointment of Raul Sanllehi as Head of Football could see the Gunners finally beating their rivals to key signings, this new approach could be starting with Pepe:

Ornstein: “Arsenal were very reluctant to do business in the past with the likes of Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola & Kia Joorabchian & I think Sanllehi has decent relationships with people like this & so we could see that becoming an interesting facet of Arsenal’s recruitment.” #afc pic.twitter.com/zWEleuZLcn — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 5, 2019

It seems as though Arsenal are really working on transforming things at the club following the appointment of Unai Emery, the north London club’s fans have vented for years about the side losing out on major signings to rivals.

With Mendes boosting Arsenal’s chances of securing Pepe’s signature, the Gunners hopes of returning to the Champions League will be massively increased.

Pepe was arguably one of the best attackers in Europe last season, the 24-year-old scored 22 league goals and provided 11 assists as he inspired Lille to a surprise second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last time out.

Arsenal’s attack would be frightening with the inclusion of Pepe, the Gunners’ strike duo of Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were very impressive last season and the Ivorian could help take their performances to the next level. Unai Emery should target the signing of a world class wide player this summer, academy graduates Alex Iwobi and Reiss Nelson are the club’s only natural wingers with first-team experience.

Unai Emery responded to reports linking Arsenal with the Ivorian following the Gunners Emirates Cup clash with Lyon earlier today.