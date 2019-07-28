Arsenal duo fuel Nicolas Pepe transfer talk with social media activity

Arsenal duo Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith Rowe have been spotted liking a story on Instagram relating to Lille forward Nicolas Pepe being linked with the Gunners.

Pepe has been strongly linked with Arsenal as BBC Sport claim a deal has been agreed and could be completed very soon, and it seems the Ivory Coast international would be warmly welcomed at the Emirates Stadium.

After a superb season in Ligue 1 last term, Pepe has dominated the headlines for much of this summer as he’s been linked with a whole host of top European clubs.

Still, the BBC and others now suggest Arsenal are in pole position to land the exciting 24-year-old and this tweet below shows the rumour going down well with Xhaka and Smith Rowe.

Images: Granit Xhaka & Emile Smith Rowe’s recent activity on Instagram, liking a post about Arsenal having reached an agreement for the transfer of Nicolas Pepe. #afc pic.twitter.com/2u37XIzlua — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 28, 2019

Reiss Nelson has also been spotted liking an old post by Pepe himself, and it’s increasingly common in the modern game for social media activity like this to point towards something genuine.

One can imagine players at Arsenal will be aware of which rumours are false and which ones carry more weight, and as the Pepe talk hots up, it seems a few members of their squad are making it clear they’re pleased with the news.