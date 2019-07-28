(Photo) Arsenal star likes transfer target’s post on Instagram

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson has been spotted liking this photo on Nicolas Pepe’s Instagram page.
Although the post is from a few months back, the screen grab below shows Nelson only just liked it yesterday, suggesting he was scrolling through the Ivory Coast international’s account.
Pepe is reported by BBC Sport and others to be closing in on a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium in one of the club’s most exciting deals of recent times.
The 24-year-old was world class for Lille last season and it’s unsurprising to see that Nelson and others at Arsenal might be pretty excited about his imminent arrival in north London.