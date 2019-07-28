Gareth Bale transfer saga takes surprise turn as these Manchester United fans react to the news

Gareth Bale’s transfer to the Chinese Super League looks to be off, according to the latest update from BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein on Twitter.

The super-reliable journalist has tweeted about Bale’s exit from Real Madrid seemingly being blocked by the Spanish giants in a surprise move, with him staying at the Bernabeu now seemingly the most likely outcome.

Understood Real Madrid called the deal off #RMFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 28, 2019

It is not clear why Real would want to keep the Wales international, who fell out of favour with the club in the last couple of seasons after problems with fitness and form.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane was recently quoted on BBC Sport as saying he hoped Bale would be on his way out of the club as soon as possible.

It’s therefore pretty surreal to think the pair could go into the new season working together yet again.

The Daily Mirror linked Bale as a loan target for Manchester United earlier this summer, and some fans remain keen on the prospect of the former Spurs star moving to Old Trafford after this development…

Bale to China off. Such a shit transfer window for United I'd take him over nothing at this stage — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 28, 2019

Bale deal off, I presume because they weren’t getting a transfer fee? Wouldn’t be the worst deal in the world for United to loan him, if we weren’t signing anyone else (and not paying any ridiculous wages) — Matt (@gingeMUFC) July 28, 2019

Bale is destined for United. Take him Ed please @ManUtd https://t.co/7a5JwzLSLl — Denis Ruvilo (@iruvilo) July 28, 2019

What's going on at Madrid? Just give Bale the coin and get him in our side! #MUFC — Adam Woollam (@adam_woollam) July 28, 2019