£62m Manchester United transfer saga takes yet another twist

Despite some reports stating Manchester United had a medical scheduled to complete the transfer of Bruno Fernandes, it seems the Sporting Lisbon star may still not actually be on his way to Old Trafford.

This saga has been running for much of the summer now, with Fernandes catching the eye with some superb performances last season and perhaps unsurprisingly gaining links with several top clubs.

Man Utd have been one of the main names linked with the Portugal international, and Corriere dello Sport yesterday claimed he was set for a medical ahead of a £62million transfer.

However, there’s now been yet another twist to this tale as the Daily Express claim this is not the case and that the two clubs are yet to agree a fee on the deal.

United fans will no doubt be disappointed as Fernandes looks ideal for the team’s needs at the moment after a lack of impact from Paul Pogba in his three seasons in Manchester.

Fernandes looks like he could be an upgrade after contributing an incredible 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield last season.

Still, MUFC do not seem to be as close to the signing as expected, with the Express even casting doubt that the club can get this signing through before the August 8 transfer deadline.