Barcelona prepare to offload Liverpool target in pursuit of major transfer

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a stunning swap deal bid to clinch the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Brazil international has been linked several times with a return to Barca this summer and it could be that the Catalan giants part with both Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to help the deal happen, according to Don Balon.

The attacking duo have not quite lived up to expectations at the Nou Camp, with both likely to have been signed to help the club cope with Neymar’s departure to PSG back in the summer of 2017.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund that same summer, while Coutinho was snapped up from Liverpool the following January.

Many Barcelona fans may well now feel the return of Neymar would be better for this squad, and Don Balon report Barca will try their luck with an offer of €40million alongside Dembele and Coutinho heading to PSG.

This could be bad news for Liverpool, who were claimed to be serious contenders for Dembele earlier in the summer in a report from Kicker, via Sport.

The Reds could do with more depth up front and Dembele seems an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, having looked an outstanding young talent in a similar set-up while he was at Dortmund.