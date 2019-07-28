€90m-rated star responds to Manchester United transfer links

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is being strongly linked with a transfer away this summer as Manchester United and Tottenham’s names come up in recent reports.

A few days ago, Spurs were linked with a pursuit of Dybala, whom Juve rate at around €90million, according to Italian source La Stampa.

On top of that, Dybala is also talked up as possibly being used as part of a swap deal with Manchester United for Juventus to sign Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sports.

Sky add, however, that the Argentina international is seemingly not keen on a move away from Turin and wants to return early from his summer break to impress new manager Maurizio Sarri.

This seems a major signal that Dybala won’t be too keen on the Man Utd and Tottenham links, and in fairness, it’s easy to see why Juve looks the more tempting place to be right now.

United have been, quite simply, a bit of a mess since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, going through a number of different managers and signing big-name players without much of a plan about how to get them to perform.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are an impressive side under Mauricio Pochettino, but are surely limited in their ability to truly challenge for the biggest prizes.

Dybala has won nine trophies, including four Serie A titles, in his four years at Juventus, and his club currently look one of the favourites to add the Champions League to their lost of honours next season.