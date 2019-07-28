£65m bid expected to clinch Manchester United transfer as player optimistic over move

There’s been a fresh round-up of Bruno Fernandes transfer rumours coming in from Portugal as the Sporting Lisbon star is linked again with a move to Manchester United.

Just earlier today, the Express claimed reports of Fernandes being close to finalising a move to Man Utd were wide of the mark and that the clubs were yet to agree a fee.

However, there may still be some cause for optimism, despite various sources in Portugal not exactly conflicting what’s been claimed by the Express.

A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, suggests an offer of £65million should be enough for United to persuade Sporting to sell their star player at last, and that the Red Devils could be prepared to pay that kind of fee.

Meanwhile, Jornal de Noticias, again with translation from Sport Witness, also claim nothing is agreed yet, but that the player himself feels things are moving forward well.

This sounds like the Portugal international is confident of eventually getting his move to Old Trafford, and it’s certainly a signing that makes sense.

Paul Pogba has not been at his best at Old Trafford and Fernandes’ impressive record last season suggests he could replace the France international.

The Daily Mirror continue to be among the sources linking Pogba with Real Madrid as he is unhappy with his contract and lack of realistic Ballon d’Or prospects at MUFC.