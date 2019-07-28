These Chelsea fans couldn’t contain their excitement once it was revealed that the Blues hierarchy have decided to offload these underperforming stars.

According to the Daily Mail, out of favour Chelsea stars Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater are free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after they failed to impress Frank Lampard during the Blues’ pre-season tour.

Given that Chelsea are currently under a transfer ban, Lampard was prepared to give every member of his squad the chance to prove themselves during pre-season.

Bakayoko and Drinkwater failed in their chance to shine and have subsequently been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko was endured a torrid time following his big-money move to Chelsea, according to BBC Sport, the Blues parted with £40m to sign the star from Monaco.

Bakayoko’s disappointing performances for the Blues saw Antonio Conte banish the star to the sidelines, the Frenchman’s time in west London didn’t improve with Maurizio Sarri’s arrival as the Italian decided to loan the ace to Serie A giants AC Milan last season

Drinkwater has fared even worse than Bakayoko for Chelsea, there’s no doubt that the Premier League winner has turned out to be one of the Blues’ worst signings in their recent history.

According to BBC Sport, the Blues parted with £35m to sign the Manchester United academy graduate from Leicester City.

After a difficult debut season under Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri cast aside the England international as soon as he took the reigns at Stamford Bridge. Drinkwater made just one appearance last season, in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Check out some reaction to news that the disappointing duo are free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer:

Yea. My manager — Luckies Chelsea (@LuckiesHazard) July 27, 2019

I beg get these donkeys gone — Pulisic (@Pulisic1905) July 27, 2019

music to my fucking ears !!! — CFC_ASH10 (@10Choseason) July 27, 2019

Finally something sensible and necessary. — Dani Q (@DaniQ27) July 27, 2019

Lampard already hit the groundrunning with these decision — Mustakim Ajeniya (@MustakimAjeniya) July 27, 2019

Gd Decisions put mount and rlc into into equation and we have great midfield options — Stephen Ross (@GoldenSaucer666) July 27, 2019

Lampard has a serious challenge on his hands with Chelsea in the near future, the Blues legend will be tasked with using the squad at this disposal to fire the west London club back into serious contention for the Premier League title.