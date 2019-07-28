Manchester City linked with ambitious transfer raid on Premier League rivals

Manchester City are being linked with an ambitious potential transfer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a shock move.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid have rejected an approach from Kane himself as he looks to leave Spurs this summer, with City now touted as a potential destination instead.

The England international has been one of the most clinical forwards in Europe in recent years and seems like he could be an immense signing for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Sergio Aguero cannot go on forever and Kane would make a fine long-term replacement if City could somehow persuade Tottenham to sell to a Premier League rival.

We imagine this is pretty unlikely to happen any time soon, but Don Balon do claim Kane himself seems open to a move to the Etihad Stadium.

It’s unclear from the piece how strong City’s interest in the 26-year-old is, but one imagines Guardiola would not turn down the player if he had the chance to sign him.

Kane had his injury troubles last season, but still managed to score 24 goals in all competitions, playing his part in Spurs’ surprise run to the Champions League final.

To go all the way and win major trophies, however, Kane would surely be better off at City, who have just won two Premier League titles in a row, while it’s surely only a matter of time before they conquer Europe as well.