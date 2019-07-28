Liverpool have completed the signing of Fulham youngster Harvey Elliot today, as the club finally got their hands on the 16-year-old.

According to the Independent, the Reds have finalised a move for Elliot, with the youngster joining the club from Championship side Fulham.

However, it seems like the club may end up having to pay a decent amount for Elliot’s signature, as Goal are stating that Liverpool must agree a compensation deal with Fulham for the player, with the fee for this potentially being as much as £6.5M.

Elliot made his league debut for the Whites last year, as he became the youngster ever player to make their professional debut in the Premier League.

It’s encouraging for Liverpool fans to see that their club are thinking about the future with this signing, however for the time being, we’re sure Reds supporters would rather their side bolster their first team options ahead of the new season.

The Reds were narrowly pipped to the league title last year by rivals Man City, and considering the transfer business both sides have done this summer, we’re struggle to see how they’re going to beat Guardiola’s side to the title this year.

City have added the likes of Rodri and Angelino to their ranks, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side have only added Sepp van den Berg to their squad, a 17-year-old who’s surely still some way off working his way into the club’s first team.

However, despite all this, Elliot is still a very promising talent, and we can’t wait to see what achieves during his stint at Anfield.