Done deal: Liverpool confirm second summer signing, could make debut today in Napoli friendly

Liverpool have officially announced their second summer signing with the confirmation of the arrival of 16-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott.

The Reds have reported on the deal on their official website, saying the teenager will go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s squad for tonight’s friendly against Napoli.

Liverpool are clearly building for the future with their signings this summer, with Elliott following another teenage prospect in Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg as joining the Merseyside giants in this transfer window.

Klopp is yet to bring in a more established name, though in fairness his LFC side don’t look in particularly urgent need of one after their success last season.

Elliott has already played for Fulham at Premier League level, becoming the youngest player in the history of the division.

It seems he could already be set for a first-team role as Liverpool’s official site state he could be involved in tonight’s game.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be eager to see this huge young talent in action soon as he looks set for a bright future at Anfield.