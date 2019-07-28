(Photos) Harvey Elliott squad number seemingly confirmed as new signing makes vow to Liverpool fans

Liverpool new-boy Harvey Elliott has been seen posing with the number 67 shirt upon completing his transfer to Anfield today.

The midfielder’s arrival was announced by the Reds earlier this morning and it looks an exciting piece of business by the Merseyside giants to build for the future.

Harvey Elliott will wear the number 67 shirt. pic.twitter.com/Ztv1Ou6CfX — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 28, 2019

See above as Elliott poses with the number 67 shirt, while below he sends a vow to Liverpool fans on Instagram.

Revealing that he’s a lifelong LFC fan, the 16-year-old promises to work as hard as he can for the club after landing this dream opportunity…

It might not be long before Liverpool fans see their new signing in action either, as the club’s official site already list him as part of the squad for today’s friendly match against Napoli.