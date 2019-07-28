(Photos) Harvey Elliott squad number seemingly confirmed as new signing makes vow to Liverpool fans

Liverpool new-boy Harvey Elliott has been seen posing with the number 67 shirt upon completing his transfer to Anfield today.
The midfielder’s arrival was announced by the Reds earlier this morning and it looks an exciting piece of business by the Merseyside giants to build for the future.
Harvey Elliott will wear the number 67 shirt. pic.twitter.com/Ztv1Ou6CfX
— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 28, 2019
See above as Elliott poses with the number 67 shirt, while below he sends a vow to Liverpool fans on Instagram.
Revealing that he’s a lifelong LFC fan, the 16-year-old promises to work as hard as he can for the club after landing this dream opportunity…
I am so happy to be able to announce that I have signed for @LiverpoolFC To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red! 🔴 I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on. I’ll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player. #LFC #YNWA ⚽️
It might not be long before Liverpool fans see their new signing in action either, as the club’s official site already list him as part of the squad for today’s friendly match against Napoli.