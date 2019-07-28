“I think we can get him” – Euro giants boss “confident” in sealing transfer of £90M Man City superstar

Bayern Munich Niko Kovac has come out and spoken about Leroy Sane, amid reports linking him with a move to the club from Man City.

According to the Mirror, Bayern have opened talks with Pep Guardiola’s side regarding a deal for German international Sane, who City reportedly want £90M for.

And following this, it seems like manager Kovac is confident the club can get a deal over the line for Sane in the near future.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Kovac has spoken about City winger Sane, stating that “our board is very engaged in this situation. I am confident, I think we can get him”.

These words won’t be good news for City fans, as it seems like Kovac is in full belief that Bayern will be bringing Sane to the club over the next few weeks.

The German attacker was one of the best in the Premier League last year, as he played a key role in City’s successful attempt to retain their league title.

During his time at the Etihad, Sane has bagged 39 goals and 45 assists for the club in 133 appearances, helping the club win numerous pieces of silverware during that time frame.

Bayern are definitely in need of some attacking reinforcements this summer given that they lost both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben earlier in the window.

And it seems like they’re very confident in reinforcing their options out wide by signing Sane if Kovac’s words are anything to go off.