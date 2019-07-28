Some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs could be resigned to missing out on the signing of this star, the defender is prepared to wait for an offer from Barcelona.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo via Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Brazilian superstar Dani Alves is prepared to wait until August for an offer from Catalan giants Barcelona, before deciding on his future.

The 36-year-old, who recently established himself as the most decorated player in football history, left French champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The right-back is now on the lookout for a new club.

Mundo’s report claims that the ex-Barcelona star is prepared to wait and see his former club’s movements in transfer market before making a decision on his future.

The report understands that the attack-minded full-back believes that the potential arrival of Neymar, could open the door for him to return to the Camp Nou. The report claims that Alves is keen to finish his career with the La Liga champions.

A report from Mundo Deportivo earlier this month suggested that Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham were all interested in signing the proven winner.

Mundo’s latest report suggests that Alves is hopeful of returning to Spain, despite the fact that Ernesto Valverde’s side have so far rejected the chance to sign the ace.

Mundo understand that Barcelona’s stunning swoop for Neymar, is likely to involve them parting with some of their players, including current right-back Nelson Semedo.

Semedo’s potential departure would leave Sergi Roberto as the club’s only senior right-back, Alves believes that the Catalan giants would look to his services to bolster their squad should Semedo exit in a move to bring Neymar back to Barcelona.

Alves recently made a public plea to put his time as a free agent to an end, take a look at the superstar’s social media post here

Alves is also a close friend of Neymar’s and the pair could forge a wonderful partnership for Barcelona on the right-flank.

Alves has cemented himself as the most decorated player in history, Barcelona would be foolish to not consider a move for the superstar if they are left short-staffed in the right-back department this summer.